David E. Sharbutt Sells 813 Shares of American Tower Corp (AMT) Stock

American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Director David E. Sharbutt sold 813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $130,795.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,968 shares in the company, valued at $638,371.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

American Tower stock opened at $163.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. American Tower Corp has a 12-month low of $130.37 and a 12-month high of $164.24. The firm has a market cap of $72.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.59.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. American Tower had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 354.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. TLP Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 140.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMT. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America set a $172.00 price objective on shares of American Tower and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.40.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 170,000 communications sites.

