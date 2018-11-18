David James Noble Purchases 15,842 Shares of Digirad Co. (DRAD) Stock

Digirad Co. (NASDAQ:DRAD) COO David James Noble purchased 15,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.05 per share, for a total transaction of $16,634.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 29,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,615.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Digirad stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,198. Digirad Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Digirad (NASDAQ:DRAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Digirad had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $25.71 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Digirad stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Digirad Co. (NASDAQ:DRAD) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 914,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 71,122 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.54% of Digirad worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 54.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Digirad

Digirad Corporation provides healthcare solutions in the United States. It operates through Diagnostic Services, Mobile Healthcare, and Diagnostic Imaging segments. The Diagnostic Services segment provides nuclear and ultrasound imaging services to physicians who perform nuclear imaging, echocardiography, vascular or general ultrasound tests, imaging systems, radiopharmaceuticals, and licensing services, as well as offers remote cardiac event monitoring services.

