Debitcoin (DBTC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $0.00

Debitcoin (CURRENCY:DBTC) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. Over the last week, Debitcoin has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. One Debitcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Trade Satoshi. Debitcoin has a total market capitalization of $45,362.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Debitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Debitcoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.45 or 0.00757553 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003800 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00009896 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00003169 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00017199 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00001613 BTC.

About Debitcoin

Debitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 27th, 2016. Debitcoin’s total supply is 25,999,629 coins and its circulating supply is 17,999,629 coins. Debitcoin’s official Twitter account is @debitcoinxyz. The official website for Debitcoin is debitcoin.xyz. The Reddit community for Debitcoin is /r/debitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Debitcoin

Debitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Debitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Debitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Debitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Debitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Debitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.