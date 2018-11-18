Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (DCPH) PT Lowered to $20.00

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) had its target price lowered by Leerink Swann from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Leerink Swann’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 12.09% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity set a $55.00 target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.11.

NASDAQ:DCPH opened at $22.75 on Friday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $15.15 and a 12 month high of $45.61. The company has a quick ratio of 18.44, a current ratio of 18.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65). Equities analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 704,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,279,000 after buying an additional 112,290 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 33.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,182,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,515,000 after buying an additional 296,571 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 591,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,258,000 after buying an additional 91,185 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 79.9% during the second quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,477,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,123,000 after buying an additional 655,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 30.3% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 667,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,836,000 after buying an additional 155,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors.

