Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $820.56 Million

Brokerages expect Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) to report $820.56 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $813.60 million to $825.10 million. Deckers Outdoor posted sales of $810.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will report full-year sales of $1.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $1.97 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Deckers Outdoor.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.66. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $501.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DECK shares. Pivotal Research set a $119.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.14.

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $129.90 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor has a twelve month low of $70.42 and a twelve month high of $137.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.85.

In other news, Director John Mersman Gibbons sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $402,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,840,842. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total transaction of $192,465.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,474,490.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,250 shares of company stock worth $821,965 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 4,544 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 16,224 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,641 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

