Denmar John Dixon Purchases 10,000 Shares of RumbleON, Inc. (RMBL) Stock

RumbleON, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RMBL) Director Denmar John Dixon purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.63 per share, for a total transaction of $56,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

RMBL stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.39. The stock had a trading volume of 77,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,540. RumbleON, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.53 and a 52 week high of $10.98.

RumbleON (OTCMKTS:RMBL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $19.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.64 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RMBL shares. Maxim Group downgraded RumbleON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RumbleON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on RumbleON in a report on Friday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in RumbleON in the third quarter worth about $108,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in RumbleON in the third quarter worth about $495,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in RumbleON in the third quarter worth about $682,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in RumbleON in the third quarter worth about $1,170,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in RumbleON by 1,105.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 163,206 shares in the last quarter.

RumbleON Company Profile

RumbleON, Inc (RumbleON), formerly Smart Server Inc, is a development-stage company. The Company focuses on creating an e-commerce platform facilitating the ability of both consumers and dealers to Buy-Sell-Trade-Finance pre-owned recreation vehicles (RV). Serving both consumers and dealers, RumbleON makes such consumers or dealers a cash offer for the purchase of their vehicle.

