Descartes Systems Group (DSGX) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Descartes Systems Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Descartes Systems Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.17.

Shares of Descartes Systems Group stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.80. 50,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,022. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.29 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Descartes Systems Group has a 52-week low of $24.85 and a 52-week high of $35.87.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $67.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.70 million. Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Descartes Systems Group will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSGX. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Descartes Systems Group by 7.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 69,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 51.1% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 7,585 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 7.1% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 130,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after buying an additional 8,676 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH purchased a new position in shares of Descartes Systems Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $798,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,920,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,923,000 after buying an additional 158,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

