Deutsche Bank Increases Walmart (WMT) Price Target to $116.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $112.00 to $116.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.74% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Walmart from $107.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Argus set a $112.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Walmart from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.13.

WMT opened at $97.69 on Friday. Walmart has a 12 month low of $81.78 and a 12 month high of $109.98. The firm has a market cap of $300.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $124.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.86 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 881,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total value of $86,001,020.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,347,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,691,990.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 18,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.14, for a total value of $1,770,994.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,839,449.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,604,734 shares of company stock valued at $917,811,416. Insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 836.2% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,511,548 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $472,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922,857 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1,431.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,322,500 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $284,572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,661,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,208,910 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,146,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608,732 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 8,606.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,818,288 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,403 shares during the period. 29.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

