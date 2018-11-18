Deutsche Bank Lowers Bank of New York Mellon (BK) Price Target to $54.00

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.33% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 19th. Vining Sparks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.77.

Shares of BK opened at $49.39 on Friday. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1-year low of $45.16 and a 1-year high of $58.99. The stock has a market cap of $48.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 114,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,171,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 100,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,437,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 35,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

