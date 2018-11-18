DHX Media (DHXM) Rating Reiterated by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial restated their hold rating on shares of DHX Media (NASDAQ:DHXM) in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DHXM. CIBC lowered shares of DHX Media from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities restated a hold rating on shares of DHX Media in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating on shares of DHX Media in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of DHXM stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.30. 70,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,806. DHX Media has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

DHX Media (NASDAQ:DHXM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DHX Media had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $75.46 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in DHX Media in the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in DHX Media by 1,022.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 102,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 93,022 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in DHX Media in the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in DHX Media in the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DHX Media by 55.2% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 346,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 123,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

About DHX Media

DHX Media Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, broadcasts, and licenses television and film programs for conventional and specialty terrestrial and cable/satellite television broadcasters worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Content Business, DHX Television, and Consumer Products Represented.

