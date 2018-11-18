Dialog Semiconductor (DLG) Given a €31.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €31.00 ($36.05) target price on Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DLG has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.00 ($22.09) price target on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Baader Bank set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Bank of America set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €26.85 ($31.22).

Get Dialog Semiconductor alerts:

DLG opened at €22.70 ($26.40) on Wednesday. Dialog Semiconductor has a 1-year low of €21.46 ($24.95) and a 1-year high of €50.68 ($58.93).

About Dialog Semiconductor

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Power Conversion.

Further Reading: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Dialog Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dialog Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.