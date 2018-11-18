DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (DLR) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 371,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,658 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $41,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 378.1% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Christopher Sharp sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $119.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.06.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $111.41 on Friday. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 12-month low of $96.56 and a 12-month high of $125.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($1.29). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $768.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.08 million. Equities analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.80%.

About DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

