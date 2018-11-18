DigitalNote Tops 1-Day Volume of $582,136.00 (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 18th. DigitalNote has a total market cap of $14.38 million and $582,136.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DigitalNote has traded down 21.6% against the dollar. One DigitalNote coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.46 or 0.01595165 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00017101 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 31.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00008061 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00001355 BTC.

UltraNote Coin (XUN) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DigitalNote Profile

DigitalNote (CRYPTO:XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 6,928,822,446 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz.

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

DigitalNote Coin Trading

DigitalNote can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, HitBTC and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

