Digix Gold Token Market Cap Reaches $2.93 Million (DGX)

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. One Digix Gold Token token can now be purchased for $41.78 or 0.00745078 BTC on major exchanges including Kyber Network, Ethfinex and Kryptono. Digix Gold Token has a market capitalization of $2.93 million and $55,579.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Digix Gold Token has traded down 2.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Digix Gold Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00009019 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00004418 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00017719 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00142104 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00223722 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $570.37 or 0.10171797 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00009777 BTC.

Digix Gold Token Profile

Digix Gold Token launched on March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 83,100 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,245 tokens. Digix Gold Token’s official website is digix.global. The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal.

Buying and Selling Digix Gold Token

Digix Gold Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Kyber Network and Kryptono. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digix Gold Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digix Gold Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digix Gold Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digix Gold Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.