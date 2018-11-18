Dillard’s (DDS) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Wedbush cut shares of Dillard’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut shares of Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dillard’s to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Dillard’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.86.

Dillard’s stock opened at $64.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Dillard’s has a twelve month low of $52.20 and a twelve month high of $98.75.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 9.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dillard’s will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dillard’s news, Director Robert C. Connor bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.42 per share, with a total value of $75,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,128,560. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 172.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

