DIMCOIN One Day Trading Volume Reaches $31,589.00 (DIM)

DIMCOIN (CURRENCY:DIM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 18th. One DIMCOIN token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges including Exrates, Coinbe, BTC-Alpha and Iquant. DIMCOIN has a total market capitalization of $4.36 million and approximately $31,589.00 worth of DIMCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DIMCOIN has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DIMCOIN alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00008982 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00004364 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00017827 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00140336 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00218343 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $550.33 or 0.09856197 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00009731 BTC.

DIMCOIN Profile

DIMCOIN’s genesis date was June 26th, 2017. DIMCOIN’s total supply is 8,986,417,068 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,102,483,276 tokens. DIMCOIN’s official website is www.dimcoin.io. The Reddit community for DIMCOIN is /r/Official_DIMCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DIMCOIN’s official message board is forum.dim.foundation. DIMCOIN’s official Twitter account is @DIMCOIN_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DIMCOIN

DIMCOIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Iquant, Cryptopia, HitBTC, Exrates, Coinbe and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIMCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIMCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DIMCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DIMCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DIMCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.