Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (DCOM) Position Lessened by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 205,694 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 76,641 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.55% of Dime Community Bancshares worth $3,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,364,775 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $26,613,000 after buying an additional 15,103 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 6.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,637,128 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $90,422,000 after buying an additional 298,809 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 31.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,757 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 20,119 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael lifted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 18.5% during the third quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 92,700 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 66.5% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 172,046 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after buying an additional 68,700 shares during the period. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DCOM opened at $16.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $613.73 million, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.66. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.48 and a 1 year high of $22.65.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $37.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.90 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 22.65%. On average, equities analysts predict that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 5th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.41%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DCOM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.83.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

