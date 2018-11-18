SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ) by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 570,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 229,394 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares were worth $5,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares by 2,963.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 49,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 47,412 shares during the period.

Get Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares alerts:

Shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares stock opened at $10.61 on Friday. Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $13.72.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/18/direxion-daily-financial-bear-3x-shares-faz-stake-decreased-by-sg-americas-securities-llc.html.

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares Profile

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3x Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

Featured Article: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.