DNB ASA/S (DNHBY) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

News coverage about DNB ASA/S (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. DNB ASA/S earned a daily sentiment score of 0.89 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

OTCMKTS:DNHBY traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,825. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.21. DNB ASA/S has a one year low of $17.49 and a one year high of $21.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DNB ASA/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of DNB ASA/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st.

DNB ASA/S Company Profile

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. It operates through Personal customers, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises, Large Corporates and International Customers, Trading, and Traditional Pension Products segments. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services.

