Dorman Products Inc. (DORM) Holdings Boosted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 13.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 113,646 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,670 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $8,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 64,197 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 228,991 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 68,831 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,702,000 after purchasing an additional 13,731 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the 2nd quarter worth $300,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 25,763 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

In related news, CEO Mathias J. Barton sold 18,986 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total value of $1,544,321.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,029,634.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DORM. ValuEngine cut Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Dorman Products has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

NASDAQ DORM opened at $90.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.96. Dorman Products Inc. has a one year low of $56.36 and a one year high of $91.32.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $247.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.46 million. On average, research analysts predict that Dorman Products Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Dorman Products Inc. (DORM) Holdings Boosted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/18/dorman-products-inc-dorm-holdings-boosted-by-russell-investments-group-ltd.html.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.