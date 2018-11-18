Douglas Owen Goss Buys 1,000 Shares of Premium Brands Holdings Corp (PBH) Stock

Premium Brands Holdings Corp (TSE:PBH) insider Douglas Owen Goss bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$69.23 per share, with a total value of C$69,230.00.

TSE PBH opened at C$70.64 on Friday. Premium Brands Holdings Corp has a 1 year low of C$66.99 and a 1 year high of C$122.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.20.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PBH shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Premium Brands from C$133.00 to C$126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Premium Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Premium Brands from C$138.00 to C$137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Premium Brands from C$130.00 to C$95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Premium Brands from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$145.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$110.38.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides premium and natural processed meat products, specialty deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle, entres, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, specialty pastas, and sushi products.

