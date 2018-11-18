DowDuPont Inc (DWDP) Stake Decreased by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. decreased its holdings in DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,518 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in DowDuPont were worth $15,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DWDP. Ruffer LLP boosted its stake in shares of DowDuPont by 22,779.8% in the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,412,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,087,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397,828 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in DowDuPont by 65.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,228,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,878,000 after buying an additional 882,544 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in DowDuPont by 51.9% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,240,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,683,000 after buying an additional 765,757 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in DowDuPont by 201.6% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 902,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,494,000 after buying an additional 603,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in DowDuPont by 15.3% during the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 3,849,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,768,000 after buying an additional 509,513 shares during the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DowDuPont alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Charles J. Kalil sold 100,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $7,120,633.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DowDuPont stock opened at $59.19 on Friday. DowDuPont Inc has a twelve month low of $51.32 and a twelve month high of $77.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $135.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.48.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. DowDuPont had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $20.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. DowDuPont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.71%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DWDP shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target (down from $79.00) on shares of DowDuPont in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Stephens lowered DowDuPont from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered DowDuPont from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on DowDuPont from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered DowDuPont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DowDuPont currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.47.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/18/dowdupont-inc-dwdp-stake-decreased-by-candriam-luxembourg-s-c-a.html.

About DowDuPont

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

See Also: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DWDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP).

Receive News & Ratings for DowDuPont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DowDuPont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.