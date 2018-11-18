Dril-Quip, Inc. (DRQ) is Heartland Advisors Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Heartland Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 434,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,979 shares during the period. Dril-Quip makes up 1.5% of Heartland Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 1.21% of Dril-Quip worth $22,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 4.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 22,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 16.3% during the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 4.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,691 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 7.5% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 3.4% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 61,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Blake T. Deberry sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $104,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,874,088.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey J. Bird sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $52,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,251.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,600 shares of company stock worth $1,802,081 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DRQ opened at $41.87 on Friday. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a one year low of $38.40 and a one year high of $58.95.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 23.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.95%. The business had revenue of $93.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.96 million. On average, research analysts expect that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Dril-Quip announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DRQ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Dril-Quip and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Dril-Quip from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

