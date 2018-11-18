Ducommun Incorporated (DCO) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) by 100.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,083 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,586 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.26% of Ducommun worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 165.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 437.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 72,001 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 5,179 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 334.8% during the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 33,513 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 25,805 shares during the period. 80.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DCO shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Ducommun from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Noble Financial cut shares of Ducommun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Ducommun from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ducommun has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

In related news, Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $215,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 411,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,777,406. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DCO opened at $41.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.02 million, a P/E ratio of 30.87 and a beta of 1.11. Ducommun Incorporated has a twelve month low of $25.52 and a twelve month high of $45.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $159.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.04 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ducommun Incorporated will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

