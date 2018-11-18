Dupont Capital Management Corp Grows Position in Thor Industries, Inc. (THO)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,120 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Thor Industries by 351.7% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in Thor Industries by 282.9% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Thor Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Thor Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Thor Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

NYSE THO opened at $67.30 on Friday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.48 and a 52 week high of $161.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.42.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 20th. The construction company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.36). Thor Industries had a return on equity of 24.97% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. Thor Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 25th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 24th. This is a boost from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.25%.

Several research firms have commented on THO. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $130.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Canaccord Genuity restated an “average” rating on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.57.

In related news, Director James L. Ziemer acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $81.74 per share, for a total transaction of $408,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Dupont Capital Management Corp Grows Position in Thor Industries, Inc. (THO)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/18/dupont-capital-management-corp-grows-position-in-thor-industries-inc-tho.html.

Thor Industries Profile

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

Further Reading: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.