Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $997,000 Stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (FIS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 7.1% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 74,736 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after acquiring an additional 4,985 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,342,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 12.9% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,355,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 8.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 231,838 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,581,000 after acquiring an additional 17,354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Servcs alerts:

In related news, Director Stephan A. James sold 23,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total transaction of $2,606,780.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,585 shares in the company, valued at $4,531,517.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gregory G. Montana sold 50,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total transaction of $5,310,332.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $107.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.91. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 1-year low of $91.33 and a 1-year high of $110.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is 28.96%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FIS. Barclays began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $124.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Wood & Company raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.67.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $997,000 Stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (FIS)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/18/dupont-capital-management-corp-has-997000-stake-in-fidelity-national-information-servcs-inc-fis.html.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.