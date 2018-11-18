Dynex Capital (DX) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning. They currently have $6.75 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Dynex Capital, Inc. and its Subsidiaries and Affiliates, is a mortgage and consumer finance company which uses its loan production operations to create investments for its portfolio. Currently, the Company’s primary production operations include the origination of mortgage loans secured by multi-family properties and the origination of loans secured by manufactured homes. The Company has recently expanded its production activities to include commercial real estate loans and may expand into other financial products in the future. “

DX has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dynex Capital from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dynex Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $7.00 price target on shares of Dynex Capital and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd.

Shares of DX stock remained flat at $$6.00 during trading on Wednesday. 396,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,476. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.13 million, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.60. Dynex Capital has a 52-week low of $5.76 and a 52-week high of $7.34.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.17 million during the quarter. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 105.23% and a return on equity of 13.92%. Equities analysts forecast that Dynex Capital will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 2nd. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.63%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Dynex Capital by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 173,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 9,330 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 115,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 10,012 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 10,120 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 11,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 11,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.48% of the company’s stock.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

