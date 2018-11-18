E.On (EOAN) PT Set at €11.50 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.50 ($13.37) price target on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €9.50 ($11.05) price target on E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. HSBC set a €10.20 ($11.86) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €9.50 ($11.05) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.12) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €11.70 ($13.60) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €10.38 ($12.07).

FRA EOAN opened at €9.13 ($10.62) on Wednesday. E.On has a 1 year low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a 1 year high of €10.80 ($12.56).

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and distributes energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

