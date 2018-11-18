Eagle Asset Management Inc. Buys 29,774 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,854 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 29,774 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.76% of Tyler Technologies worth $72,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TYL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 4,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 4,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 13,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

TYL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. TheStreet downgraded Tyler Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Tyler Technologies from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.36.

In other news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 30,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.50, for a total value of $7,447,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total value of $53,154.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,864 shares in the company, valued at $14,083,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,672 shares of company stock worth $23,447,999. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

TYL stock opened at $188.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 59.34, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.92. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $172.96 and a 1 year high of $252.47.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23. The firm had revenue of $236.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.98 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 19.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. The company's financial management solutions include modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; and utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services.

