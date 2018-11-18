Eagle Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Proofpoint Inc (PFPT)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 601,894 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 15,613 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 1.10% of Proofpoint worth $63,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Proofpoint by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,427,064 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,739,000 after acquiring an additional 38,862 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Proofpoint by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,931 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $143,092,000 after acquiring an additional 30,271 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Proofpoint by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 992,935 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,579,000 after acquiring an additional 283,598 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Proofpoint by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 671,609 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,412,000 after acquiring an additional 96,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Proofpoint by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 558,930 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,450,000 after acquiring an additional 15,752 shares in the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFPT. Goldman Sachs Group raised Proofpoint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on Proofpoint from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Proofpoint from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Proofpoint to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Proofpoint from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.05.

In other news, EVP David Knight sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $154,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,462,620.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total value of $4,932,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,960 shares in the company, valued at $15,285,254.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 196,020 shares of company stock valued at $16,494,490. Corporate insiders own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint stock opened at $90.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.70 and a beta of 1.42. Proofpoint Inc has a 12 month low of $75.92 and a 12 month high of $130.27.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.73. The business had revenue of $184.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.69 million. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 11.86% and a negative net margin of 14.08%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Proofpoint Inc will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Proofpoint Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service (SaaS) provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

