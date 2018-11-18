Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. Buys 16,516 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY)

Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,379 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,516 shares during the quarter. Dycom Industries comprises approximately 1.5% of Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of Dycom Industries worth $16,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 50.7% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,598 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 191.7% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 152,388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,892,000 after acquiring an additional 100,150 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 4.6% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 166,355 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,074,000 after buying an additional 7,364 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the third quarter valued at about $423,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 8.7% in the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DY. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. TheStreet lowered Dycom Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank set a $93.00 target price on Dycom Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Dycom Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.30.

DY stock opened at $72.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.82 and a 1 year high of $123.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.41.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The construction company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05. The firm had revenue of $799.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.51 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 3.94%. Dycom Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Dycom Industries declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 29th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States and Canada. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

