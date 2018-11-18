Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. Sells 5,358 Shares of Chemed Co. (CHE)

Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 11.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,358 shares during the quarter. Chemed comprises approximately 1.2% of Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $13,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemed in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,386,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Chemed in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,586,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 750.5% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 77,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,908,000 after purchasing an additional 68,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 92.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,378,000 after purchasing an additional 66,300 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 370.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,076,000 after purchasing an additional 64,248 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Michael D. Witzeman sold 1,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.00, for a total transaction of $549,332.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.22, for a total value of $95,766.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,777,533.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,290 shares of company stock worth $6,367,986 in the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $342.00 target price on shares of Chemed in a report on Monday, November 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Chemed in a report on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Chemed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chemed to $321.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.00.

Shares of CHE stock opened at $314.74 on Friday. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $227.98 and a 1-year high of $335.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.27. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.13% and a net margin of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $444.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. Chemed’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.39%.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The VITAS segment offers direct medical services, as well as spiritual and emotional counseling services to terminally ill patients. This segment offers its services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

