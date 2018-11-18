EAM Global Investors LLC Grows Stake in Freshpet Inc (FRPT)

EAM Global Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,320 shares during the quarter. Freshpet makes up about 0.8% of EAM Global Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. EAM Global Investors LLC owned about 0.16% of Freshpet worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRPT. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 3rd quarter worth $23,920,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 2nd quarter worth $8,110,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 409.2% during the 2nd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 305,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,386,000 after buying an additional 245,500 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 2nd quarter worth $5,765,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 448.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 250,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,211,000 after buying an additional 205,202 shares during the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $212,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,794,405.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott James Morris sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total transaction of $870,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,787,571.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,512 shares of company stock valued at $1,215,478 in the last three months. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FRPT shares. BidaskClub raised Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on Freshpet from $18.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Freshpet from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Freshpet from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.57.

Shares of FRPT stock opened at $35.45 on Friday. Freshpet Inc has a twelve month low of $15.67 and a twelve month high of $40.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -295.42 and a beta of 1.55.

Freshpet Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

