EAM Global Investors LLC Reduces Stake in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM)

EAM Global Investors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 24.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,406 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 19,132 shares during the quarter. Tandem Diabetes Care comprises about 1.0% of EAM Global Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. EAM Global Investors LLC’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $2,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 397.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,489 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,921.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,709 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 3rd quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. 57.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer set a $57.00 target price on Tandem Diabetes Care and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Craig Hallum set a $59.00 target price on Tandem Diabetes Care and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Lake Street Capital set a $60.00 target price on Tandem Diabetes Care and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tandem Diabetes Care presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.27.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, CEO Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 198,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $7,327,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard P. Valencia purchased 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.75 per share, with a total value of $49,075.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $33.49 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a 1 year low of $2.14 and a 1 year high of $52.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.53.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.28). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 204.32% and a negative net margin of 93.07%. The firm had revenue of $46.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tandem Diabetes Care Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

