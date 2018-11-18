EAM Global Investors LLC Takes $1.80 Million Position in Health Insurance Innovations Inc (HIIQ)

EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 29,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,000. EAM Global Investors LLC owned about 0.17% of Health Insurance Innovations as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations in the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations in the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Cim LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations in the 3rd quarter worth $246,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth $310,000. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Health Insurance Innovations alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HIIQ opened at $37.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $635.47 million, a P/E ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 0.93. Health Insurance Innovations Inc has a 12-month low of $20.30 and a 12-month high of $63.13.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.39 million. Health Insurance Innovations had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Analysts predict that Health Insurance Innovations Inc will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HIIQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. First Analysis raised Health Insurance Innovations from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Health Insurance Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. B. Riley raised their target price on Health Insurance Innovations from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. ValuEngine raised Health Insurance Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Health Insurance Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Health Insurance Innovations currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.62.

WARNING: “EAM Global Investors LLC Takes $1.80 Million Position in Health Insurance Innovations Inc (HIIQ)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/18/eam-global-investors-llc-takes-1-80-million-position-in-health-insurance-innovations-inc-hiiq.html.

Health Insurance Innovations Profile

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provides three months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer daily cash benefit for hospital treatment and doctor office visits, as well as accidental injury and death or dismemberment benefits; and supplemental insurance products, including pharmacy benefit cards, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and life insurance policies.

Further Reading: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Health Insurance Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Insurance Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.