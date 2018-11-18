EAM Global Investors LLC Takes $1.80 Million Position in Health Insurance Innovations Inc (HIIQ)

EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 29,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,000. EAM Global Investors LLC owned about 0.17% of Health Insurance Innovations as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations in the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations in the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Cim LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations in the 3rd quarter worth $246,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth $310,000. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ:HIIQ opened at $37.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $635.47 million, a P/E ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 0.93. Health Insurance Innovations Inc has a 12-month low of $20.30 and a 12-month high of $63.13.
Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.39 million. Health Insurance Innovations had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Analysts predict that Health Insurance Innovations Inc will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
HIIQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. First Analysis raised Health Insurance Innovations from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Health Insurance Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. B. Riley raised their target price on Health Insurance Innovations from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. ValuEngine raised Health Insurance Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Health Insurance Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Health Insurance Innovations currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.62.
Health Insurance Innovations Profile
Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provides three months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer daily cash benefit for hospital treatment and doctor office visits, as well as accidental injury and death or dismemberment benefits; and supplemental insurance products, including pharmacy benefit cards, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and life insurance policies.
