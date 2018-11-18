EAM Investors LLC Has $3.84 Million Position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LGND)

EAM Investors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC owned 0.07% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $3,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,159,000 after buying an additional 5,286 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 4,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $1,094,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ LGND opened at $154.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.50 and a fifty-two week high of $278.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.52.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.29. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 73.78%. The firm had revenue of $45.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, CEO John L. Higgins sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $903,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,419 shares in the company, valued at $22,059,456.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd C. Davis sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.99, for a total value of $634,975.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,808,798.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,422 shares of company stock valued at $19,791,812 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

LGND has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Argus set a $300.00 price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/18/eam-investors-llc-has-3-84-million-position-in-ligand-pharmaceuticals-inc-lgnd.html.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND).

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.