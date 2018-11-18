EAM Investors LLC Trims Holdings in Boot Barn Holdings Inc (BOOT)

EAM Investors LLC lowered its position in Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,556 shares during the quarter. Boot Barn accounts for about 0.6% of EAM Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $4,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 5,369 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000.

In related news, Director Peter Starrett sold 74,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $2,199,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,014,049.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 41,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $1,249,192.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $547,977.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,597 shares of company stock valued at $3,982,297 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BOOT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Pivotal Research set a $24.00 target price on Boot Barn and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded Boot Barn from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on Boot Barn from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Boot Barn from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.56.

Boot Barn stock opened at $21.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $599.18 million, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.87. Boot Barn Holdings Inc has a one year low of $13.35 and a one year high of $31.61.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

