Eaton Co. PLC (ETN) Holdings Lifted by Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its stake in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Architects Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2,675.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 145.3% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Eaton news, insider Ken D. Semelsberger sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.57, for a total transaction of $995,555.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,828,901.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $2,082,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 221,459 shares in the company, valued at $18,445,320.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,000 shares of company stock worth $4,617,645 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ETN has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $92.00 price target on shares of Eaton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.12.

Eaton stock opened at $74.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $31.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.49. Eaton Co. PLC has a 52-week low of $67.70 and a 52-week high of $89.85.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 13.48%. Eaton’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.77%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

