Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys New Holdings in Macy’s Inc (M)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Macy’s by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,760,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,745,000 after buying an additional 1,750,507 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Macy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,041,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Macy’s by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,794,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,610,000 after buying an additional 1,259,244 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Macy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,710,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Macy’s by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,900,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,185,000 after buying an additional 820,168 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of M stock opened at $33.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Macy’s Inc has a twelve month low of $20.11 and a twelve month high of $41.99. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.62.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. Macy’s had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Macy’s Inc will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.3775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Standpoint Research lowered Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Macy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $39.00 target price on Macy’s and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Macy’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Macy’s from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.91.

In other Macy’s news, President Harry A. Lawton III sold 28,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $1,034,058.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 54,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,728.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider C Elisa D. Garcia sold 4,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.85, for a total value of $165,913.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,562.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 4, 2018, it operated approximately 690 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's brands; 160 specialty stores under the Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, and Macy's Backstage brands in the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico; and Websites, including macys.com, bloomingdales.com, and bluemercury.com.

