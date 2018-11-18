EDUCare Reaches Market Cap of $5.56 Million (EKT)

EDUCare (CURRENCY:EKT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. Over the last seven days, EDUCare has traded down 15.7% against the dollar. One EDUCare token can now be purchased for about $0.0124 or 0.00000220 BTC on exchanges including HADAX, Bit-Z and BigONE. EDUCare has a total market cap of $5.56 million and $201,200.00 worth of EDUCare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00008974 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00004428 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00017708 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00142295 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00222814 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $556.75 or 0.09934972 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00009784 BTC.

EDUCare Token Profile

EDUCare’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. The official website for EDUCare is ekt8.io. EDUCare’s official Twitter account is @EKTcoin.

Buying and Selling EDUCare

EDUCare can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, Bit-Z and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDUCare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDUCare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EDUCare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

