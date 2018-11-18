Egretia (EGT) Price Reaches $0.0009 on Major Exchanges

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 18th. Egretia has a total market capitalization of $2.77 million and $345,477.00 worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Egretia token can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, Hotbit, Bilaxy and CoinEx. During the last week, Egretia has traded 24.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Egretia alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00009218 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00004508 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00017720 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00141655 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00223062 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $575.98 or 0.10299800 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00009733 BTC.

About Egretia

Egretia launched on May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,211,970,911 tokens. The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Egretia’s official website is egretia.io. Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Egretia’s official message board is blog.egretia.io.

Egretia Token Trading

Egretia can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, OKEx, Bilaxy, Kucoin, IDEX and CoinEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Egretia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Egretia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Egretia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Egretia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.