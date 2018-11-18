Eisai (ESALY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm currently has $103.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Eisai Co LTD is involved in the Biotechnology and Drug Industry. Their principle activities are the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. Operations are carried out through the following divisions: Pharmaceuticals: veterinary drugs other food additives, livestock feed and pharmaceutical production systems and equipment. The Group has overseas consolidated subsidiaries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, East Southeast Asia and South and Central America. “

OTCMKTS:ESALY opened at $89.27 on Wednesday. Eisai has a fifty-two week low of $49.86 and a fifty-two week high of $101.80. The firm has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.77 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.20.

About Eisai

Eisai Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and import and export of pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Halaven and Lenvima, an anticancer agent; Aloxi, an antiemetic agent; Aricept, a treatment for Alzheimer's disease; Fycompa, an antiepileptic agent; Methycobal for peripheral neuropathy treatment; BELVIQ for anti-obesity treatment; and LYRICA for neuropathic pain treatment.

