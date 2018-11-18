Elacoin (ELC) Market Cap Achieves $189,308.00

Elacoin (CURRENCY:ELC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 18th. In the last seven days, Elacoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Elacoin coin can now be bought for $0.46 or 0.00004929 BTC on exchanges. Elacoin has a total market capitalization of $189,308.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Elacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.45 or 0.00759848 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003822 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00009941 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00003137 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00017039 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00001591 BTC.

About Elacoin

Elacoin (ELC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 13th, 2013. Elacoin’s total supply is 642,276 coins and its circulating supply is 407,774 coins. The official website for Elacoin is elc.22web.org.

Elacoin Coin Trading

Elacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

