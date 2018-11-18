Eland Oil & Gas (ELA) Stock Price Up 8.9%

Eland Oil & Gas PLC (LON:ELA) rose 8.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 110 ($1.44) and last traded at GBX 110 ($1.44). Approximately 306,176 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 99% from the average daily volume of 153,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 101 ($1.32).

ELA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on shares of Eland Oil & Gas in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eland Oil & Gas in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th.

About Eland Oil & Gas (LON:ELA)

Eland Oil & Gas PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, exploration, and production of oil and gas properties in West Africa. The company primarily holds interests in the OML 40 license, which covers an area of 498 square kilometers located in the Niger Delta; and a 40% interest in the Ubima field that covers an area of 65 square kilometers located in the northern part of Rivers State.

