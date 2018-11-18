EmaratCoin Trading Down 67% Over Last 7 Days (AEC)

EmaratCoin (CURRENCY:AEC) traded 31.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 18th. In the last seven days, EmaratCoin has traded 67% lower against the US dollar. One EmaratCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0172 or 0.00000307 BTC on major exchanges including BiteBTC and Trade Satoshi. EmaratCoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $29.00 worth of EmaratCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00044131 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000551 BTC.

CoinToGo (2GO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004730 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000918 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 135.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00001093 BTC.

EmaratCoin Coin Profile

AEC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2016. EmaratCoin’s total supply is 21,530,940 coins. EmaratCoin’s official message board is emaratcoin.com/#blog. EmaratCoin’s official Twitter account is @EmaratCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EmaratCoin is emaratcoin.com.

Buying and Selling EmaratCoin

EmaratCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EmaratCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EmaratCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EmaratCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

