Emerald Expositions Events Inc (EEX) Stake Lessened by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP decreased its position in Emerald Expositions Events Inc (NYSE:EEX) by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,236 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Emerald Expositions Events were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerald Expositions Events in the 2nd quarter worth $163,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerald Expositions Events in the 1st quarter worth $257,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerald Expositions Events in the 2nd quarter worth $262,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Emerald Expositions Events in the 1st quarter worth $374,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerald Expositions Events in the 2nd quarter worth $374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EEX opened at $11.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $820.62 million, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.73. Emerald Expositions Events Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $24.45.

Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $103.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.32 million. Emerald Expositions Events had a net margin of 29.62% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Emerald Expositions Events Inc will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be issued a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 13th. Emerald Expositions Events’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.13%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EEX shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.30 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Emerald Expositions Events from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Emerald Expositions Events Profile

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others comprising photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military.

