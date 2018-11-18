Encana (ECA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.50

Shares of Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.50 and last traded at $7.54, with a volume of 18324382 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.77.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Encana from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Encana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. TD Securities set a $17.00 target price on shares of Encana and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Encana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Encana in a report on Friday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Encana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.14.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Encana had a negative net margin of 3.98% and a positive return on equity of 9.53%. Research analysts forecast that Encana Corp will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Encana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.95%.

In other news, Director Howard John Mayson acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $27,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,604 shares in the company, valued at $301,111.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas James Suttles acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.83 per share, with a total value of $441,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,091.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 230,655 shares of company stock valued at $2,001,214. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Encana by 421.1% during the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 8,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,738 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Encana by 274.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encana during the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Encana during the 3rd quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Encana during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Encana (NYSE:ECA)

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northern British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

