Encompass Health (EHC) & Spine Injury Solutions (SPIN) Critical Comparison

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) and Spine Injury Solutions (OTCMKTS:SPIN) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Encompass Health and Spine Injury Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Encompass Health 0 1 8 0 2.89 Spine Injury Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Encompass Health currently has a consensus price target of $74.86, indicating a potential upside of 1.68%. Given Encompass Health’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Encompass Health is more favorable than Spine Injury Solutions.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.8% of Encompass Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Encompass Health shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.7% of Spine Injury Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Encompass Health and Spine Injury Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Encompass Health $3.97 billion 1.83 $256.30 million $2.76 26.67 Spine Injury Solutions $1.86 million N/A -$400,000.00 N/A N/A

Encompass Health has higher revenue and earnings than Spine Injury Solutions.

Dividends

Encompass Health pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Spine Injury Solutions does not pay a dividend. Encompass Health pays out 39.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Encompass Health and Spine Injury Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Encompass Health 7.73% 23.51% 6.98% Spine Injury Solutions -6.93% -6.28% -3.69%

Summary

Encompass Health beats Spine Injury Solutions on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations. The Home Health and Hospice segment provides home health and hospice services primarily in the Southeast and Texas. Its home health services include a range of Medicare-certified home nursing services to adult patients in need of care comprising skilled nursing, medical social work, and home health aide services, as well as physical, occupational, speech therapy, and others. This segment's hospice services comprise in-home services to terminally ill patients and their families to address patients' physical needs, including pain control and symptom management, and to provide emotional and spiritual support. As of March 1, 2018, Encompass Health Corporation operated 127 hospitals, and 237 home health and hospice agencies in 36 states and Puerto Rico. The company was formerly known as HealthSouth Corporation and changed its name to Encompass Health Corporation in January 2018. Encompass Health Corporation was founded in 1983 and is based in Birmingham, Alabama.

Spine Injury Solutions Company Profile

Spine Injury Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology, marketing, billing, and collection company that provides diagnostic services for patients with spine injuries resulting from traumatic accidents. The company offers turnkey solutions to spine surgeons, orthopedic surgeons, and other healthcare providers for the treatment of musculo-skeletal spine injuries resulting from automobile and work-related accidents. It manages four spine injury diagnostic centers located in Houston, Odessa, and Tyler, Texas; and Las Cruces, New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Spine Pain Management Inc. and changed its name to Spine Injury Solutions, Inc. in October 2015. Spine Injury Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Houston, Texas.

