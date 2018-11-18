Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Has $4.53 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 921 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.7% in the second quarter. R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 22,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Capital Advantage Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 9,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 30.4% during the first quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Diamant Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the second quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,777,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $145.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $387.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.72. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $118.62 and a 12-month high of $148.32.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.05 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.80, for a total transaction of $3,909,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,969,915.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald A. Kapusta sold 8,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.15, for a total value of $1,225,211.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,508,772.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 349,805 shares of company stock worth $50,593,707. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. ValuEngine upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $149.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.54.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

