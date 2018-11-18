Energy Transfer Partners (ETP) Shares Sold by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. reduced its stake in Energy Transfer Partners (NYSE:ETP) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,568,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423,870 shares during the period. Energy Transfer Partners makes up about 5.4% of Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Energy Transfer Partners were worth $925,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Energy Transfer Partners by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 154,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Energy Transfer Partners by 5.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 51,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Energy Transfer Partners by 8.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer Partners by 45.6% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer Partners by 11.0% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 28,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter.

In other Energy Transfer Partners news, CEO Kelcy L. Warren purchased 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.42 per share, for a total transaction of $44,840,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Energy Transfer Partners Company Profile

Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. engages in the natural gas midstream, and intrastate transportation and storage businesses in the United States. The company's Intrastate Transportation and Storage segment transports natural gas from various natural gas producing areas through connections with other pipeline systems, as well as through its ET Fuel System and HPL System.

